Saturday October 8, 2022

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

James Odoch and Sam Timbe believe their charges have corrected mistakes that denied them victory on match day one as Express and URA face off on Saturday.

The two teams were held on day one with the Red Eagles throwing away a goal lead in a 1-1 draw with UPDF while URA fired blanks against visiting Onduparaka at Nakisunga.

James Odoch | Credit: John Batanudde

“It’s going to be a tough game since both sides are searching for a first win this season,” Odoch told the club media.

“We’ve corrected our mistakes from the last game and we are looking forward to earning maximum points.”

It was almost same sentiments echoed by the veteran Timbe who underlined the importance of every game.

Sam Timbe addressing the media at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: URA FC Media)

“We have corrected the mistakes made by players in the last game. The mood is good and all we want is success for the game,” he stated.

“The players are aware of the importance of each game and not just the one tomorrow and shall all do all it takes to achieve success.”

Acquaintances to be renewed

The game pits George Senkaaba and Farouk Katongole against former immediate pay masters.

George Ssenkaaba | Credit: John Batanudde

Senkaaba who will lead the hunt for goals for the tax collectors is not bothered about the kind of welcome he could receive from the red army in the stands and is focused on helping his new team win.

“I am a URA player now and if I score, maybe I will celebrate depending on the kind of goal.”

Head to Head

Since 2013, the two sides have met 20 times in the league with Express winning only 4. [L7, D9]

At home, the Red Eagles have won only 2 of the previous 10 against the Tax Collectors [L3, D5]

Saturday October 8, 2022 fixtures 4pm