Saturday, 8th October 2022

Kampala Queens vs Uganda Martyrs High School -IUIU Ground, Kabojja

She Corporate FC vs UCU Lady Cardinals – MUBS Arena

All games kickoff at 10AM.

Kampala Queens and Uganda Martyrs face off this Saturday in a top of the table clash. The former have been perfect in their opening three games while the school side’s only blemish came in the one all draw against She Corporate last weekend.

The visitors known for their resilience and never say die attitude will try to put a halt on Kampala Queens brilliant start.

However, they will do so with history against them. Uganda Martyrs only account for one win in the previous seven meetings.

Latifa Nakasi who got the equalizer against She Corporate last weekend is unfazed and optimistic they have enough in the armory to hurt Kampala Queens.

“We are ready for this game. We are aware of their quality but my team is equally good and capable of hurting them,” she said.

Nakasi has three goals to her name this season in as many games and will be hoping to add to this tally.

Against Kampala Queens they face their biggest challenge this season. The massive recruitment has come with instant impact for the Hamza Lutalo coached side.

Hasifah Nassuna who made her debut last week against Makerere University took no time to announce her arrival.

Her well taken free kick was the decisive moment to earn three points on the road.

The other games on Saturday will see defending Champions hosting UCU Lady Cardinals in Nakawa.

The Sharks are searching for their first win this season. They face a UCU side that has won thier opening two games.

Elsewhere, Rines SS, second from bottom will be home to Lady Doves FC.