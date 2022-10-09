TP Mazembe coach Frank Dumas is aware of the kind of threat Vipers pose but says his lads have a duty to represent DR Congo football.

The two clubs take on each other in the first leg of the first round at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende with eyes on the group stages.

Speaking to the club website, the former French defender who played at Caen, Marseille and Newcastle United among others revealed he watched the Venoms play Bright Stars and knows what to expect.

“I saw their last game in the league. It’s in a stadium where there is atmosphere, it will be nice,” he stated.

“We respect the opponent and we are not afraid of anyone. We call ourselves TPM with a duty to represent Congolese football and not to relive what we experienced last year even if things are different this year. We are here to do something good and leave Uganda peacefully.

“In the preliminary round of this Champions League, there are more good teams than bad ones. Our opponents have a natural source of motivation when they meet us, there is over-motivation in front. All the teams want to beat us; it’s up to us not to let them do it.”

Asked about the amount of pressure his team goes on the pitch with, Dumas stated;

“Our players live with pressure, that’s what keeps them going. There is no change in mentality on what we did last season. We play games to win them and we have prepared for that; players are conditioned for it. We have nothing to fear or fear, we just have to get on the pitch and do what we can do against a good opponent who is going to give us a hard time. Doubt and fear are not part of our job.”

Last season, the Ravens failed to get past this stage and ended up playing in the Caf Confederation Cup where they lost in the finals to Morocco’s RS Berkane.