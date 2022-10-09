Result

Vipers 0-0 TP Mazembe

There will be all to play for in the second leg in Lubumbashi next week when Vipers and TP Mazembe face off in the final leg of the Caf Champions League first round decider after the two drew goalless at Kitende.

The visitors were on top of the game for larger parts of the game despite missing four key players through suspension.

Wilfrid Nkaya forced a good save from goalie Alfred Mudekereza who punched the ball into the path of the big Jepht Kitambala who shot wide.

TP Mazembe were forced into an early substitution with goalkeeper Ibrahim Mounkoro Bosso getting off for Siad Ngusia Baggio.

Vipers’ best chance of the first half fell to Oliviera Osomba whose headed effort went just wide as Yunus Sentamu failed to make a connection.

In the second half, it was same story with Zemanga Zose dictating play in the middle along with Ngalamulume Bato and substitute Meschak Masengo.

Karisa was denied by a last ditch tackle after he was set up by Sentamu while at the other end, Masengo saw his ferocious effort parried away by Mudekereza.

The result means Vipers will advance to the group stages with a score draw away.

The loser at the stage will go into the Caf Confederation Cup play off.

Starting Line-ups

Vipers XI – Alfred Mudekereza, Isa Mubiru, Ashraf Mandela, Livingstone Mulondo, Murushid Juuko, Siraje Ssentamu, Olivier Osomba, Najib Yiga, Lumala Abdu, Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa

TP Mazembe XI – Ibrahim Bosso, Issama Djos, Wilfred Nkaya, Merceil Vumbi, Bato Ngalamulume, Augustine Oladapo, Soze Zemanga, Ernest Nsita, Kalonji Ntambwe, Jepht Kitambala, Kevin Zatu