Overview: Martha Babirye, playing off handicap 5 scored a total of 233 (+17) in three rounds to beat off 23 other female golfers in the silver category of the 82nd edition.

Martha Babirye was outstanding as she won the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open championship at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo.

The handicap 5 golfer scored a total of 233 (+17) in three rounds to beat off 23 other female golfers in the silver category of the 82nd edition.

I thank God for this victory. It has been a tough year for me. I want to thank the Uganda Ladies Union for the support, my personal sponsors, main sponsor (Tusker Malt Lager) and all the co-sponsors. Day one won me the open after posting that four shot lead. On day two, it was not all well for me but on the final day, I improved and I avoided the bunkers, water hazards to maintain the scores. I am indeed happy. Martha Babirye, 3 time Tusker MaltUganda Ladies Golf Open winner

Martha Babirye (poses) with the Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja Credit: John Batanudde

Martha Babirye after teeing off on the final day of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open at Kigo (Credit: John Batanudde)

Meron Kyomugisha (238) followed suit with Peace Kabasweka (241) in third spot.

Evah Magala (252) and Gloria Mbaguta (254) completed the top five positions.

Meron Komugisha was runners up Credit: John Bataundde

Peace Kabasweka finished third overall (Credit: John Batanudde)

Other top performers:

In the silver nett category, Mackline Nsenga (215) came top ahead of Madina Lekuru (219) won on countback with Assa Nambogwe (219) and Joyce Kisembo (221) coming the top four positions.

Gross Winners:

Entebbe Club’s Resty Nalutaaya, handicap 12 was the day one gross winner with 85.

Toro Club golfer Lillian Koowe (handicap 16) scored 82 to win the day 2 gross section and the Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja (Handicap 16) won the day three gross with 88.

Bronze Nett Winners:

Joweria Namanda (handicap 22) was outstanding to topple the others in the bronze net category with (185).

Patricia Mbabazi (handicap 29) followed with 134, Edrae Kagombe (137), Godlive Nayebare (139) and Janet Kabayonga (146)

Tanzania’s Elias Chiku (handicap 15) won the guest silver nett category with 282.

Subsidiary Event:

The men group A (handicap 0-9) was won by Joseph Kimani with 68 nett, ahead of John Muchiri (71).

Collins Mwesigwa won group B (handicap 10-18) with 65 nett ahead of Patrick Ndase (70).

In group C (handicap 19-28), William Mpungu excelled with 75 as Venny Birusya also had 75 nett score but lost on countback.

Tanzanian Elias Chiku was outstanding guest female lady golfer (Credit: John Batanudde)

Side Bets:

Nearest to the pin contest on the par-3 hole 15 was won by Joseph Bogera and Jovia Tugume in the men and ladies categories.

Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt Lager brand was the main sponsor.

Other partners included Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Crown Beverages Limited, CASE Medicare, Motorola, NBS Sport and HK Properties.

Focus and attention will now switch to the seniors open 14th to 15th October 2022 at the same facility.

Martha Babirye with the chief guest Monica Ntege Azuba (right) at the official prize giving ceremony [Credit: John Batanudde] Credit: John Batanudde

All Top performers:

Silver Category (Top 5 Leaderboard):

1 – Martha Babirye (Uganda) H/C 5: 75, 80, 78 (233)

2 – Meron Kyomugisha (Uganda) H/C 5: 82, 82, 74 (238)

3 – Peace Kabasweka (Uganda) H/C 5: 79, 77, 85 (241)

4 – Evah Magala (Uganda) H/C 7: 80, 87, 85 (252)

5 – Gloria Mbaguta (Uganda) H/C 6: 81, 87, 86 (254)

Silver Nett (Top Four)

1 – Mackline Nsenga (Uganda) H/C 15: 74, 66, 75 (215)

2 – Madina Lekuru (Uganda) H/C 18: 69, 74, 76 (219 – Countback)

3 – Assa Nambogwe (Uganda) H/C 18: 68, 72, 79 (219)

4 – Joyce Kisembo (Uganda) H/C 18: 83, 69, 69 (221)

Gross Winners:

Day 1 Gross Winner : Resty Nalutaaya H/C 12 – 85

: Resty Nalutaaya H/C 12 – 85 Day 2 Gross Winner: Lillian Koowe H/C 16 – 82

Lillian Koowe H/C 16 – 82 Day 3 Gross Winner: Anne Abeja H/C 16 – 88

Ladies Bronze Nett Winners:

1 – Joweria Namanda H/C 22 – 94, 91 (185)

1 – Patricia Mbabazi H/C 29 -71, 63 (134)

2 – Edrae Kagombe H/C 26 – 71, 76 (137)

3 – Godlive Nayebare H/C 31 – 75, 64 (139)

4 – Janet Kabayonga H/C 23 – 78, 68 (146)

Guest Silver Nett Winner:

Elias Chiku (Tanzania) – H/C 15: 282

Subsidiary Event:

Men (Nett Scores):

Group A (H/C 0-9):

1 – Joseph Kimani H/C 8: 68

2 – John Muchiri H/C 6: 71

Group B (H/C 10-18):

1 – Collins Mwesigwa H/C 16: 65

2 – Patrick Ndase H/C 10: 70

Group C (H/C 19-28):

1 – William Mpungu H/C 19: 75

2 – Venny Birusya H/C 26: 75 Countback

Side Bets:

Nearest to the pin: