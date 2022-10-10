Record winners Al Ahly, former winners Sundowns as well as Simba and Petro Atletico were the biggest winners as the Caf Champions League Preliminary second round first legs were played over the weekend.

Denis Onyango kept a clean sheet as the Brazilians mauled minnows La Passe FC of Seychelles 7-0.

Tanzania’s Simba also stunned Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto 3-1 in Luanda, Al Ahly edged Tunisia’s Monastir 1-0 in Tunis, Guinea’s AC Horoya beat Ivory Coast giants ASEC Mimosas by the same score line and the other away win saw Algeria’s JS Kabylie win 2-1 against ASKO de Kara of Togo.

Also, Angola’s Atletico Petros hammered South Africa’s Cape Town City 3-0 in South Africa and Burundi’s Flambeau de Centre hosting Zamalek in Egypt lost 1-0.

Elsewhere, Nigerian sides Rivers United and Plateau United stunned Wydad Casablanca and Esperance 2-1 respectively; Raja Casablanca beat Niger’s ASN Nigelec 2-0 in Niger and five time winners TP Mazembe settled for a goalless draw with Uganda’s Vipers SC at Kitende.

Zemanga Soze leaves Vipers Osombo grounded Credit: John Batanudde

The return legs will be played over the weekend with aggregate winners qualifying for the lucrative group stages while the losers will set up play offs with teams in the Caf Confederation.

Results

Rivers United FC (Nigeria) 2-1 Wydad AC (Morocco)

Plateau United FC (Nigeria) 2-1 Esperance (Tunisia)

ASN Nigelec (Niger) 0-2 Raja CA (Morocco)

US Monastirienne (Tunisia) 0-1 Al Ahly SC (Egypt)

Vipers SC (Uganda) 0-0 TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

La Passe FC (Seychelles) 0-7 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Asec Mimosas (Côte d’Ivoire) 0-1 Horoya AC (Guinea)

ASKO De Kara (Togo) 1-2 JS Kabylie (Algeria)

Djoliba AC de Bamako (Mali) 2-1 CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

Young Africans (Tanzania) 1-1 Al Hilal (Sudan)

Al Merrikh (Sudan) 2-0 Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya)

Flambeau Du Centre (Burundi) 0-1 Zamalek SC (Egypt)

Cape Town City FC (South Africa) 0-3 Atlético Petroleos (Angola)

CD Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) 1-3 Simba SC (Tanzania)

Royal Leopards FC (Eswatini) 1:1 Coton Sport FC (Cameroon)

Wednesday October 13

Rail Club du Kadiogo (RCK) (Burkina Faso) – AS Vita Club (DR Congo)