Zambian footballer Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion where has been plying his trade.

“Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career following the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition.” Reads a statement on the club website.

“The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football.”

Mwepu, 23 also took to his Twitter account to announce his retirement from the game.

At the time of his retirement, Mwepu has been the captain of the Zambian Football National Team.

Brighton and Hove Albion Club chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.

“As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

Mwepu started his senior career at NAPSA Stars back in Zambia in 2016 before moving to Austrian Champions Red Bull Salzburg where he played for four years.

He joined Brighton and Hove Albion in 2021, playing 24 games and scoring two goals.