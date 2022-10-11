Overview: Kyambogo University joined St Lawrence University, Uganda Martyrs University – Nkozi, Uganda Martyrs University (UCU) to the semi-finals of the 2022 Pepsi University Football League.

Pepsi University Football League (UFL) 2022:

MUBS 1-2 Kyambogo University

Kyambogo University Aggregate: 3-3 after two legs

*Kyambogo University won 4-1 in post-match penalties

By qualifying to the semi-finals of the 2022 Pepsi University Football, Kyambogo University have replicated the words of famous Belgian fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg Simone Michele Halfin; “You carry the passport to your own happiness.”

In the epic Nakawa derby return leg that kicked off under slight rain drizzles, Kyambogo University dumped out pre-tournament favorites Makerere University Business School (MUBS) from this league.

Kyambogo University won the return 2-1, to neutralize the two aggregate ties 3-all and force a post-match penalty shoot-out.

The well attended duel at the MUBS Arena in Nakawa witnessed the hosts take the early lead through talisman Sharif “Diao” Ssengendo’s well converted free-kick in the 7th minute.

Ssengendo expertly chipped the ball over the defensive wall into the roof of the net for the opener.

Joel Nkwanga leveled the matters for Kyambogo when Joel Nkwanga scored three minutes to the half hour mark with a well drilled low drive off the left foot from 30 yards.

MUBS against Kyambogo University in the 2022 Pepsi University Football League at the MUBS Arena, Nakawa

Kyambogo University staged a spirited display, hitting the up-right inside the closing ten minutes through dangerman Pascal Miiro.

The visitors mounted more pressure and won a hat-trick of consecutive corner kicks.

One of the corner-kicks eventually yielded them dividends as Joram Laker tapped home the winner on the stroke of full time to silence the home crowd to level the tie 3-3 on aggregate.

In the post-match penalty shoot-out, Kyambogo University was very composed, winning 4-1 to progress to the last four.

Kyambogo University goalkeeper Andrew Ahebwomugisha was the outright hero, saving two penalties of Peter Ssebagala (missed twice on the retake) and Raymond Atuhaire.

The victors scored their respective kicks through Hudson Mbaliire’s left foot, Pascal Junior Miiro, another left footer Desmond Oluka, also the team captain and Patrick Nsamba past substitute goalkeeper David Tumusiime.

Arnold Odongo scored MUBS’ only penalty in the tense shoot-out.

Excited Kyambogo University fans celebrated their victory over MUBS, the first in as many as 9 outings

“We recovered from the earlier nerves and settled down. When we scored the equalizer, there was belief that we could score one or more goals. I am so happy for the players’ excellence and teamwork” Deo Sserwadda, Kyambogo University head coach remarked in the post match interview with Urban Television.

The four semi-finalists are; St Lawrence University, Uganda Martyrs University – Nkozi, Uganda Martyrs University (UCU) and Kyambogo University.

The draw will be held on Thursday, 13th October 2022 to determine who takes on who in the semi-finals.