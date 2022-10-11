Overview: Dominic Ayella, 18, is a talented football player. His armor of talent is well packaged with all the basic football skills as close ball control, perfect ball distribution across all ranges, vision, pace, excellent take-ons, quick decision making, dribbling and shooting accuracy.

Dominic Ayella, 18, is a talented football player. His armor of talent is well packaged with all the basic football skills as close ball control, perfect ball distribution across all ranges, vision, pace, excellent take-ons, quick decision making, dribbling and shooting accuracy.

Currently in S.6 class at football power house Kibuli Secondary School, Ayella is also employed by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club, an entity in the top tier league.

KIbuli SS captain Dominic “Dom” Ayella recieves the FEASSSA 2022 football trophy from Tanzania’s minister in the president’s office in charge of regional administration and local government Hon. Innocent Bashungwa at Shiekh Abeid Stadium in Arusha city, Tanzania

Just like legendary Chinese philosopher and politician of the Spring and Autumn period Confucius Kongzi remarked; “He who conquers himself is the mightiest warrior”, Ayella has already manifested self as a mighty warrior.

Almost single-handedly, as a captain of the ship, Ayella led Kibuli Secondary School to their first ever title at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Association Games (FEASSSA) games in the Tanzanian tourism hub of Arusha city.

Ayella is nick-named “Dom”, the shorter version of his Christian name. He was born and bred in Gulu city on the eve of the much cherished Christmas day, 18 years ago.

KCCA’s Dominic Ayella against Busoga United during the StarTimes Uganda Premier League at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

He hails from a sporting family of seven siblings, born to Roy Lakwo and Christine Atim.

Ayella boldly admits he was inspired to play the beautiful game by his elder brother Stephen Okwera.

“My older brother Stephen Okwera made me love the game of football. I loved watching him play and he encouraged me too. I believe without him; I would not be here today” he vividly recalls.

Dominic Ayella juggles the ball during a limbering session (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Education Journey:

Ayella commenced his elementary education at Kirombe Primary School for classes P1 up-to P7.

While at Kirombe primary school, he also played football and excelled as an attacking midfielder-cum-forward.

He then progressed to St Joseph’s College Layibi for the entire O-Level education.

The scouts at Kibuli Secondary School identified the promising talent in him and lured to join the unquestionable football giants where he is currently in S.6.

Kibuli SS players celebrate their football glory at the FEASSSA Games 2022 in Arusha city, Tanzania

At Kibuli S.S, he has been captain and recently led the school to their first ever football title at the East African level.

To Ayella, this was a dream come true that was realized out of teamwork effort from the school management, coaches, fellow players and the school alumni.

“To win the first FEASSSA football trophy for Kibuli S.S was a dream come true. We worked collectively as one unit right from the supportive school management, our team coaches, the players, fans and the school alumni. I thank God for this achievement” he adds.

Ayella cites the semi-final game against Buddo at the 2022 FEASSSA Games as one of the hardest encounters ever faced.

In this game, Buddo took an early lead before Ayella himself rose up to equalize and force a post-match penalty victory that they won 4-3.

Kibuli celebration against Highway in the 2022 FEASSSA finals at Sheikh Abeid stadium, Arusha, Tanzania. Ayella is second from right

Dominic Ayella with a trophy won at KCCA during the Late Pierre Nkurunziza Cup 2022

The other hardest game he played was in the Burundian capital city Bujumbura early this year.

In this game, KCCA faced Aigle Noir as they won 4-0 during the Late Pierre Nkurunziza Cup where Burundi’s current president Evariste Ndayishimiye was chief guest.

This cup was played in memory of Burundi’s former President who passed away in 2020.

He has scored a number of goals that range from set-pieces, headers, tap-ins, shots to sublime finishes after one against goalkeepers.

Perhaps, the most memorable goal he scored was that superbly well-executed free-kick netted for Kibuli SS against Against Highway SS during the final game (Kibuli won 2-0) at the 2022 FEASSA Games at the Shiekh Abeid stadium in Arusha.

Besides top scoring in the tournament with five goals, Ayella was also rewarded with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) gong to cap a memorable championship.

Ayella sings glory tunes to KCCA teammate and former Kibuli SS star Allan Okello who is among his role models alongside Brazilian immensely talented gem Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, also of French club, PSG.

Allan Okello is Ayella’s domestic role model

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior is another role model from Dominic Ayella

On any given day, a well prepared meal of Fred Irish Potatoes and fish makes him tick.

His dream gadgets entail the latest I-Phone 14 cell-phone, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 2020 and Ferrari cars.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 2020 one of Ayella’s dream rides

Ferrari red branded car

Over the years, he cites a number of coaches who have had a positive impact in his life as Geoffrey Akena (Head coach Acholi province), Dickson Lumumba (Head coach, St Joseph’s College – Layibi), Emuron Recoba (Head coach Kibuli SS & Gomba Ssaza), Mike Hilary Mutebi (former manager at KCCA and Uganda Cranes head coach), Coach Brazilian (KCCA), Badru Kaddu (KCCA) and Morley Byekwaso (current manager KCCA).

L-R: Morley Byekwaso, Mike Mutebi and Badru Kaddu entrusted Dominic Ayella with the belief to perform at KCCA even at his young age Credit: Kawowo Sports

Kibuli S.S head coach Emuron Recoba celebrates the success

Dream:

Humans set goals and realistic dreams. Ayella’s dream is inspire his club, KCCA to the apex of the CAF Champions League and the Uganda Cranes to the treasured Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

He also yearns to play professional football in the United Kingdom, particularly at Manchester United.

As Ross Simmonds boldly asserted; “Hustle beats talent when talent doesn’t hustle”, Ayella is ready to employ talent and hustle in his line of duty to reach the intended destiny of his career.

Dominic Ayella celebrates with winners medal

Detailed Profile:

Full Names : Dominic Ayella

: Dominic Ayella Nick name : Dom

: Dom Date of Birth: 24 th December 2004

24 December 2004 Place of Birth : Gulu City

: Gulu City Parents : Roy Lakwo & Christine Atim

: Roy Lakwo & Christine Atim Inspired by: Stephen Okwera (elder brother)

Stephen Okwera (elder brother) Education: Kirombe Primary School (P1-P7), St Joseph’s College Layibi (O-Level), Kibuli Secondary School (S.5 and now Currently in S.6)

Kirombe Primary School (P1-P7), St Joseph’s College Layibi (O-Level), Kibuli Secondary School (S.5 and now Currently in S.6) Toughest teams played so far: Angior Noir (Burundi), Buddo S.S (2022 FEASSSA Games)

Angior Noir (Burundi), Buddo S.S (2022 FEASSSA Games) Best Goal scored : Free-kick netted for Kibuli SS against Against Highway SS (2022 FEASSA Games)

: Free-kick netted for Kibuli SS against Against Highway SS (2022 FEASSA Games) Role Models : Allan Okello (KCCA FC & Uganda Cranes), Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (PSG & Brazil)

: Allan Okello (KCCA FC & Uganda Cranes), Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (PSG & Brazil) Dream: To win the CAF Champions League with KCCA & Win the AFCON trophy with Uganda Cranes

To win the CAF Champions League with KCCA & Win the AFCON trophy with Uganda Cranes Best Dish : Fred Irish Potatoes & Fish

: Fred Irish Potatoes & Fish Dream phone: I-Phone 14

I-Phone 14 Dream Cars : Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 2020 & Ferrari

: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 2020 & Ferrari Dream Destination : To play for Manchester United

: To play for Manchester United Coaches who inspired him: Mike Hilary Mutebi, Coach Brazilian (KCCA), Badru Kaddu (KCCA), Morley Byekwaso (KCCA), Geoffrey Akena (Head coach Acholi province), Dickson Lumumba (Head coach, St Joseph’s College – Layibi), Emuron Recoba (Head coach Kibuli SS & Gomba Ssaza)