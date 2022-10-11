Tuesday 11th October 2022

Prisons Grounds-Luzira (4:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV

Maroons will be eager to start keep their decent start to the season when they host Wakiso Giants on Tuesday at Luzira.

The hosts have picked four points of the available six after beating Busoga United 5-0 and drawing with Soltilo Bright Stars.

For Wakiso Giants, it’s the search for the first points of the season after they lost 3-2 to thirteen time champions KCCA on match day one.

Muhammad Senfuma, the Maroons tactician says his charges must be alert to stop some exciting players within the Wakiso Giants side.

“From a tactical perspective, our opponents Wakiso Giants FC have a few interesting football players and a few interesting schemes exhibited on the previous game but we are prepared to counter all that come in Luzira”.

Midfielder Ibrahim Kasule, one of the players Maroons must keenly watch says the target will be to get off the mark in Luzira.

“The defeat against KCCA is a big motivation for us to try to get our first win,” Kasule said.

“Maroons have started well collecting four points and scoring five goals an indication they are not easy and needs respect. But we know the task is to go there, defend well and score goals to win the game and we are optimistic.

“We have had enough time to prepare and we are set and ready to fight for a win.”

Head to Head

The last two meetings have produced one win for Wakiso Giants and a draw.

Other Tuesday Fixtures

· Blacks Power FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Akibua Memorial Stadium- Lira (4:00pm)

Wednesday 12th October 2022

· Gaddafi FC Vs Onduparaka FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· UPDF FC Vs Busoga United FC, Bombo Military Barracks- Ground (4:00pm)

Friday 14th October 2022

· SC Villa Vs Express FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00 pm), Live on FUFA TV.

· URA FC Vs BUL FC, Nakisunga Ssaza Ground- Mukono (4:00pm)