Game 5: UCA XI v MCC | Two-Day Game: Day 2 Summary

UCA XI won the toss and elected to bat 1st

UCA XI 164/10 & 47/0

MCC 252/8

Match Ended in a draw

Most of the players on the UCA XI had never had the experience of playing a test game but the MCC Tour has given them a chance to experience the short version of Test Cricket.

In a two-day game, just like a test match, the two sides have to bat twice within two days to get a result.

Over the two days, the visitors showed that they are more familiar with this format of the game as David Murphy’s century (101) put the visitors ahead after the hosts scored 164 in their 1st innings. The visiting MCC scored 252/8 before declaring and by the close of play the UCA XI was on 47/0. It was a great experience for the UCA XI who got a test of what is expected of your skills at that level.

The visitors were very happy with their performance against the UCA XI after losing to them in their first tour match in Jinja.

We are happy to come through the two day game very well. We lost our first game and this tour against the same side so we were looking for some revenge. We lost a couple wickets yesterday but the boys managed to put it together very well and in the end we put on a very good total. We have loved playing in Entebbe and we are looking forward to coming back here to finish the tour off with a win George Thurstance, MCC Captain

Cricket Cranes’ head coach was happy with the experience his charges got saying it will help develop their mentality.

We didn’t bat as well as we should have on the first day but the boys were better on day two which was a great lesson. Two-day cricket is very important in the development of players because it tests you mentally and for us it’s important that we play a couple of two day games as we prepare for white ball cricket. We have enjoyed playing against the MCC and it’s been a great experience for the whole group. Laurence Mahatlane, Cricket Cranes Head Coach

The MCC will conclude their tour to Uganda with a game against the Chairman’s XI in Entebbe on Thursday.