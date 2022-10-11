Tuesday October 11, 2022

Aki Bua Memorial Grounds, Lira 4pm

Soltilo Bright Stars coach Asaph Mwebaze is confident goals will come as his side visit struggling Blacks Power at Aki Bua stadium, Lira.

The visitors have drawn both their games goalless but face a side that is yet to score but has conceded the most goals (7) so far this season including five against BUL at home on match day one.

“We have tried to rectify some of the things we didn’t do in the previous game, we didn’t score and that’s a bit very worrying,” said Mwebaze.

“But we haven’t conceded a goal so that is a positive. We are trying to work hard to see how well we can score goals in the coming games.”

Despite their poor start to life in the division, Mwebaze isn’t taking Blacks Power lightly.

“They are a premier League team, and earned a right to be here. We will respect them and be cautious but we have to play to our best to see that we come out on top.”

Sam Ssenyonjo is unavailable to lead the line and so Nelson Senkatuka will be the main man for the visitors.

Blacks Power could have a new man in the dugout following reports of departure of Peter Onen with Anthony Ssekito likely to be in charge.

Other Tuesday Fixtures

Wednesday 12th October 2022

· Gaddafi FC Vs Onduparaka FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· UPDF FC Vs Busoga United FC, Bombo Military Barracks- Ground (4:00pm)

Friday 14th October 2022

· SC Villa Vs Express FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00 pm), Live on FUFA TV.

· URA FC Vs BUL FC, Nakisunga Ssaza Ground- Mukono (4:00pm)