Results

Maroons 0-0 Wakiso Giants

For the second successive game, Maroons goalkeeper was the key man as his heroics saw him voted Man of the match in goalless draw with Wakiso Giants.

The former Bright Stars custodian did well to deny George Kaddu and Moses Aliro and earn a point for the side that moves second on the log with five points after three games.

See more #MARWAK | FULLTIME! Maroons FC 0-0 Wakiso Giants FC



⭐ Pilsner Man of the Match – Simon Tamale 🧤 (Maroons FC)#StarTimesUPL | #MTNUGFootball | #PilsnerFootball pic.twitter.com/UhdBFGbvBe — StarTimes Uganda Premier League (@UPL) October 11, 2022

In a game that was closely contested, Wakiso Giants had the better moments but couldn’t go past Tamale who has now registered three cleans sheets in a row.

The Prison Warders will return to action on October 22 away to Arua Hill in what will be their sternest test so far while Wakiso Giants, now 10th with a point after two games will host Blacks Power a day before.

Blacks Power earned their first campaign point by drawing 1-1 with Soltilo Bright Stars in Lira.