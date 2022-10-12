Result

Gaddafi 0-0 Onduparaka

For the second successive game, much fancied Gaddafi couldn’t score as they were held to a goalless draw by visitors Onduparaka at Kakindu.

The draw followed a 2-0 away defeat to sixteen times champions SC Villa last week.

“For now, it’s about correcting mistakes and head into the game,” Gaddafi coach Wasswa Bbosa told the media.

“But you could see we were missing many forward players and that hurt us. But the league isn’t a sprint. We shall bounce back and achieve the set targets for the season,” he added.

The draw leaves the Jinja based side with a single point and second from bottom on the 15-team table ahead of their next game away to Express FC next week.

Onduparaka now gains their first point of the season despite three successive draws due a sanction of two points.