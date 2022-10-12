Leonard Lubambula, the Lady Rugby Cranes head coach, has named a squad of 25 players that will play for Uganda in the first phase of Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Lubambula named the squad during a press conference to launch the tournament at Skyz Hotel in Naguru.

The squad has 8 new players who will be looking to make national team debuts most prominetly Sarah Nakafeero and Norah Nabasirye. The others are Irene Nzige, Jovia Nyamungu, Cabrine Kirabo, Reginah Mukose, Isabella Abbo, and Ritta Nadunga.

“We are excited as manangement about the eight new uncapped players that have come and how they have grown into the national team and how much they have improved from March up to today.

“Looking at their physical attributes, they have highly improved in terms of fitness levels and all we are looking at is to dorminated every opportunity we have on that ball on the pitch.

“We have a new pairing of the half backs and we want to have some quickness on and off the ball.

“We want to dominate every area of the game. The scrum is our strong area but from last last year we have been working to better line out with communiation, timing of the hookers to the jumpers because we want to dominate at every position,” Lubambula said.

Uganda is in Pool B of the qualifiers and the tournament is scheduled for 25th October to 2nd November 2022 at Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

The Lady Rugby Cranes will take on Zambia (on 25th October) and neighbours Kenya (2nd November). On 29th October it will be Kenya against Zambia.

Regina Lunyolo speaking at the presser | Credit: John Batanudde Regina Lunyolo, Isaac Lutwama and JP Ssemakula | Credit: John Batanudde

What Others Said

We have seen what the ladies are capable of elsewhere like in netball and athletics. The route that the lady rugby cranes has embarked on, is a beaten path. Our pledge is single, that we shall walk with them all the way. John Paul Ssemakula, Nile Brewieries Connection Manager

Rugby and sport in general is a huge platform to speak up against gender-based violance because it has become a huge issue that needs to be addressed and I feel this (tournament) is the right platform for this to be adressed. We would like to use this opportunity to address genderbased violance by encouraging our girls and boys to speak up and educate the masses Regina Lunyolo, Womens Representative – URU

Lady Rugby Cranes Team

Faith Namuga, Patricia Anek, Irene Nzige, Immaculate Ninsiima, Yvonne Najjuma, Fazirah Namukwaya, Winnie Atyang, Sarah Kirabo, Jovia Nyamungu, Cabrine Kirabo, Angella Nanyonjo, Mary Gloria Ayot, Lydia Namabiro, Suzan Adong, Georgina Reginah Mukose, Sarah Nakafeero, Norah Veronica Nabasirye, Charlotte Mudoola, Asha Nabulime Nakityo, Peace Lekuru (Captain), Isabella Abo Ira, Christine Akello, Grace Auma, Agnes Nakuya & Ritta Nadunga.