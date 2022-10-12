Result

UPDF 3-2 Busoga United

Ten-man UPDF picked their first three points of the season coming from a goal down to beat Busoga United in Bombo.

Ivan Ahimbisibwe scored a hattrick for the army side who had Donato Okello sent off midway the second half.

Busoga United drew the first blood with Hassan Kintu netting a free kick inside five minutes.

Ahimbisibwe then levelled matters in the 22nd minute before he put the hosts in the lead with a penalty six minutes later.

He completed his treble with another goal eight minutes after restart to put Brian Ssenyondo men in full control.

They were however reduced to ten men when Okello was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Laban Tibita ensure a tense finish with a goal in the 77th minute but the hosts held on and moved to four points after three games and rise to 5th position on the table.

Busoga United stay 9th with three points from as many games and will face four-time champions URA next on October 18.

UPDF will return to action the following day against winless Soltilo Bright Stars.