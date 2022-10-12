Overview: The Street Child World Cup is a FIFA World Cup side event. It is an initiative of Street Child United and will be delivered in partnership with the Qatar Foundation. The event brings together street-connected young people from across the world together to take part in a football tournament, a festival of arts, and advocate for their rights and protection through a child-focused Congress and General Assembly.

2022 Street Child World Cup (Group C):

Youth Sport Uganda (Uganda) 4-1 Mauritius

Mauritius Youth Sport Uganda (Uganda) 3-0 Hungary

Uganda has progressed to the quarter finals of the 2022 Street Child World Cup in Doha Qatar.

Represented by Youth Sport Uganda, the Eastern Africa country made the last eight grade at the Street World Cup after two other victories in group C over Mauritius and Hungary, 4-1 and 3-0 respectively at the Oxygen park on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Against Mauritius, Uganda scored through vice-captain Thomas Bongomin Lodio (brace) and Evaliste Butinda.

Uganda sealed the quarter final slot with a 3-0 win over Hungary followed 8-0 win over Nepal and a 1-all draw with Syria Forum on Tuesday.

Uganda against Mauritius at the Oxygen Park, Doha – Qatar

The Street Child World Cup, a FIFA World Cup side event, is an initiative of Street Child United and will be delivered in partnership with the Qatar Foundation.

This year’s edition is the fourth, following successes in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Russia (2018).

Youth Sport Uganda (YSU) players in a group photo

The Street Child World Cup 2022 will give the most vulnerable children across the globe the chance to represent their countries and tell the world, “I am somebody.”

Team Uganda will advocate for the right to education as it has been documented that most refugees and vulnerable children in Uganda face challenges in attending mainstream education.

Youth Sport Uganda is a non-governmental organization that works with refugee and host community youth in the disadvantaged communities of Uganda and uses sport as a vehicle for change.

Youth Sport Uganda against Mauritius

Youth Sport Uganda players with Deputy head of mission in Qatar, Ambassador Mohammed Besweli Kezeela

Uganda’s team to Qatar has 10 boys ages 15–18 years from disadvantaged backgrounds and includes 4 refugees and 6 Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) from Northern Uganda, who all reside in the various slums of Kampala will make the memorable trip to Qatar.

The team leader Karen Mukiibi led the delegation to Qatar.

The team interacted with the Deputy head of mission in Qatar, Ambassador Mohammed Besweli Kezeela.

“The embassy of Uganda is your home away from home and you are always welcome there. We wish you the best, fulfill your dreams and make Uganda Proud” Ambassador Kezaala urged the team.

Sponsors & Partners:

United Nations High Commission For Refugees (UNHCR), Qatar Foundation and JIBU Water are the main sponsors.

Uganda was pooled in group C alongside Nepal, Syria Forum, Hungary and Mauritius.