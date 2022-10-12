Overview: Muwadda Mawejje is blessed with extra-ordinary blistering pace and directness that often troubles the opposition. He is also endowed with awesome ball skills, particularly the fast-paced dribbles, accurate passing, crossing and seldom, shooting at goal.

Pacey winger Muwadda Mawejje will venture into the murky professional football waters in Rwanda, at least for the next one season.

Mawejje signed a year-long employment contract at Rwanda’s top flight football club Rwamagana City FC.

“I am humbled to have signed with Rwamagana City Football Club. It is time to make my experience count and deliver for the club as I also further develop” he revealed.

“I am thankful to Mr Nehemie Uwimana, the president of Rwamagana City Football Club for the trust he vested unto me.” he added.

Muwadda has been a free agent since the expiry of his employment contract at Police Football Club last season.

His vast experience witnessed him feature at Luzira United (Third division), Uganda’s most successful club, SC Villa, Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), Soana (Now Tooro United), KCCA, Wakiso Giants, Soltilo Bright Stars (Loan) and lately Police.

Blessed with extra-ordinary blistering pace and directness that often troubles the opposition, Muwadda is also endowed with awesome ball skills.

His sublime first touch on the ball often gives him the impetus before he engages the opponents with fast-paced dribbles, accurate passing, crossing and seldom, shooting at goal.

He has also been part of the Bugisu province team in the famous FUFA Drum championship.

Muwadda aspires to use the Rwamagana City stint as a prime stepping stone to venturing in pro-football beyond the boarder lines of Uganda.

“This is yet a good opportunity to utilize and build my career beyond the borders of Uganda” he states.

At Rwamagana city, he will be teammate to former SC Villa forward Benson Muhindo.

In Rwanda, he joins the bandwagon of Ugandans plying their trade with different clubs.

Forward Musa Esenu is at Rayon Sport, defender Edward Satulo (AS Kigali). AS Kigali is also home to Dennis Rukundo and Jamil Kalisa, two players who spent a long time in Uganda but now feature for the Rwanda Amavubi Stars (Rwanda national senior football team).

Others are Erisa Ssekisambu and Muzamiru Mutyaba (both Kiyovu Sports), Pius Wangi, Yafesi Mubiru, Juma Ssebaduka and Brian Ssali (Sunrise), goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato and Robert Mukongotya (both Mukura Victory Sports), Ben Ocen (Musanze), Farouk Sentongo (Bugesera), John Musasizi (Espoir), among others.

