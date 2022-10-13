Overview: The seniors at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Open will play a total of 18 holes in two rounds at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, Kigo.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open seniors:

Day 1: Friday, 14 th October

The seniors’ category of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open will swing off on the morning of Friday, 14th October at the par -72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo, Wakiso district.

A total of 49 senior golfers have been pooled in the opening round draws that tee off as early as 8:00 AM.

The trio of Steven Kitamirike, Zephaniah Dube and Jenina Nasimolo will tee-off by 8:00 AM.

Ten minutes, these will be joined by Marin Etienne, Brian Cable and Kida Nobuyoshi.

There will then be a 50-minute rest before the next three group will take to the course.

Gertrude Kityo, Dr Katy Kabenge and Ruth Ssali tee-off at 9:00 AM.

Dr Katty Kabenge in action. She will play with Gertrude Kityo and Ruth Ssali

These will be followed by David Plenderleith, Ali Karama and Jennifer Opio at 9:10 AM.

The next three golfers; Juma Mebs, Richard Mucunguzi and Frenchman Laurent Lucchini swing off at 9:20 AM before another 40-minute rest.

Catherine Pavie at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Ladies Open Credit: John Batanudde

Fresh from the 2022 Tusker Malt Ladies Open, Jinja club female golfer Catherine Pavie will play alongside Joseph Semwaga and George Magombe at 10:00 AM.

My involvement in the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf open prepared me for the seniors’ championship. I am ready to go. Catherine Pavie

After an hour, Joseph Bagabo, John Muchiri and Tony Kisadha will swing off at 11:00 AM.

At half past 11 AM; Alex Coutinho, John Katto and Stephen Katwiremu will also tee-off.

John Katto is in same group as Alex Coutinho and Stephen Katwiremu, teeing off at 11:00 AM

The final group will tee off at 2 PM.

Day two will take place on Saturday with final round that will be proceeded by the official closing ceremony.

Tusker Malt is the lead sponsor of the open series that also has ladies, amateurs, seniors and professionals.

The other sponsors and partners are Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, absa, NBS Sport, Pepsi, CASE Medicare, HK Properties and Motorola.

Full Day 1 Draw: