Overview:
The seniors at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Open will play a total of 18 holes in two rounds at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, Kigo.
Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open seniors:
- Day 1: Friday, 14th October
- *At the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa Course, Kigo
The seniors’ category of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open will swing off on the morning of Friday, 14th October at the par -72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo, Wakiso district.
A total of 49 senior golfers have been pooled in the opening round draws that tee off as early as 8:00 AM.
The trio of Steven Kitamirike, Zephaniah Dube and Jenina Nasimolo will tee-off by 8:00 AM.
Ten minutes, these will be joined by Marin Etienne, Brian Cable and Kida Nobuyoshi.
There will then be a 50-minute rest before the next three group will take to the course.
Gertrude Kityo, Dr Katy Kabenge and Ruth Ssali tee-off at 9:00 AM.
These will be followed by David Plenderleith, Ali Karama and Jennifer Opio at 9:10 AM.
The next three golfers; Juma Mebs, Richard Mucunguzi and Frenchman Laurent Lucchini swing off at 9:20 AM before another 40-minute rest.
Fresh from the 2022 Tusker Malt Ladies Open, Jinja club female golfer Catherine Pavie will play alongside Joseph Semwaga and George Magombe at 10:00 AM.
My involvement in the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf open prepared me for the seniors’ championship. I am ready to go.Catherine Pavie
After an hour, Joseph Bagabo, John Muchiri and Tony Kisadha will swing off at 11:00 AM.
At half past 11 AM; Alex Coutinho, John Katto and Stephen Katwiremu will also tee-off.
The final group will tee off at 2 PM.
Day two will take place on Saturday with final round that will be proceeded by the official closing ceremony.
Tusker Malt is the lead sponsor of the open series that also has ladies, amateurs, seniors and professionals.
The other sponsors and partners are Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, absa, NBS Sport, Pepsi, CASE Medicare, HK Properties and Motorola.
Full Day 1 Draw:
- 8:00 AM: Steven Kitamirike, Zephaniah Dube, Jenina Nasimolo
- 8:10 AM: Marin Etienne, Brian Cable, Kida Nobuyoshi
- 9:00 AM: Gertrude Kityo, Katy Kabenge, Ruth Ssali
- 9:10 AM: David Plenderleith, Ali Karama, Jennifer Opio
- 9:20 AM: Juma Mebs, Richard Mucunguzi, Laurent Lucchini
- 10:00 AM: Joseph Semwaga, George Magombe, Catherine Pavie
- 11:00 AM: Joseph Bagabo, John Muchiri, Tony Kisadha
- 11:30 AM: Alex Coutinho, John Katto, Stephen Katwiremu
- 12:00 PM: Godwin Murungi, David Balaka, Daniel Kalimuzo
- 12:10 PM: George Owino, Charles Kagombe, Maria Odido
- 1:00 PM: Edrae Kagombe, Connie Mukuru, Grace Obua
- 1:10 PM: George Egaddu, Sam Zaramba, Warren Namara
- 1:20 PM: Patel Suresh, Godfrey M Onyango, Isaac Mariera
- 1:30 PM: Gier Chuang, John Byabagambi, Okello Ocero
- 1:40 PM: Nester Byamugisha, James Sekajugo, Arthur Gakwandi
- 2:00 PM: Gilbert Mugogya Atwoki, Patrick Kagoro, Jamil Maningi, David Mugambwa