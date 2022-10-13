Friday October 14, 2022

Nakisunga Ssaza Ground, Mukono 4pm

BUL’s perfect start to the season will come under scrutiny at URA who are desperate to pick their first win of the season.

The hosts are winless in their two games – a draw and defeat to Onduparaka and Express respectively while the visitors have won both their games – versus Blacks Power and UPDF.

URA coach Sam Timbe is aware that nothing but three points will put his men right on track early in the season and wants a reaction after a false start.

“We have corrected the mistakes we committed in the last two matches. We shall go into the game with the urge to get all points,” said Timbe.

His counterpart Alex Isabirye, a former player and coach at URA is optimistic of picking another victory given the confidence his charges have at the moment.

“They are desperate after a bad start and will come all out,” he said. “Last season, they gave us hard times but we go into the game confident and getting three points off them will be good and that’s the target.”

Head to Head

The past 20 meetings have produced 8 wins for URA [D9 L3]

BUL have never won an away game against URA. [W5, D5]