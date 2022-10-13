FUFA Big League

Matchday One

Kitara FC 4-0 Northern Gateway FC

Striker Patrick Kaddu scored a treble on his competitive debut as Kitara FC began the new FUFA Big League season on a perfect note.

In the game played on Thursday at Kigaya Primary School Playground in Hoima City, Kitara FC defeated new comers Northern Gateway FC 4-0.

The win was a clear indicator of what Kitara FC want to achieve this season with promotion to the Uganda Premier League top on the agenda.

Kaddu opened the scores as early as the 14th minute calmly converting from the spot before doubling the advantage two minutes with a glancing header.

The former KCCA FC and Maroons FC striker completed his hat trick in the 51st minute to the delight of the home fans.

Edson Agondeze put the icing on the cake with the fourth goal ten minutes.

Kitara FC will return to action on Thursday next week away to Booma FC in the Bunyoro derby while Northern Gateway FC will host Luwero United at Greenlight Stadium.