Police FC needed to dig deep to overcome resilient Lugazi FC as the new FUFA Big League season got underway on Thursday.

The Cops who suffered relegation last season made a good start to their quest of returning to top flight football with a 1-0 win at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

Emmanuel Mugume’s 8th minute goal was the difference in a game that saw the visitors dominate proceedings.

However, Police FC were able to hold onto their early lead and claim all three points.

Goalkeeper Davis Mutebi and defender Ibrahim Kibumba made their return to Police FC for the second time and were part of the starting team.

Coach Angelo Lonyesi was happy that his charges began the season with victory and hopes to build on that ahead of the next games.

“First games in the season are always tough and Lugazi FC really gave us a challenge. I think they competed well but we managed to get the win and I hope we can use it to even get better in the next games.” He said.

The two teams will return to action on Thursday next week with Police FC visiting NEC FC in Bugolobi while Lugazi FC will be at home to Ndejje University FC.