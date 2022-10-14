Results

SC Villa 2-0 Express FC

SC Villa scored two goals in two second half minutes to beat rivals Express FC 2-0 in a league match played at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Ivan Sserubiri and substitute Charles Bbaale scored the goals for the Jogoos despite a dominant display by their rivals.

The Red Eagles were the better side especially in the first half but were kept at bay by Martin Elungati in SC Villa goal.

The goalkeeper made two good saves to deny Allan Kayiwa and Joseph Akandwanaho as the first half ended goalless.

Coach Nelly Magera made a change with Bbaale coming on for Joseph Kafumbe at halftime as he tried to increase numbers in attack.

The deadlock was broken in the 55th minute when Sserubiri brilliant struck a free kick after Isa Lumu fouled Seif Batte thirty five yards from goal.

Two minutes later, Bbaale sealed the win with another well taken goal after some good work by Ivan Bogere who drove the ball from his own area before he released him.

Express goalkeeper Denis Otim hurried for a clearance but the ball fell on water and Bbaale took advantage – he took his time and lobbed the ball into the net.

James Odoch was then forced to make four changes at same time introducing Joseph Dhata, centre back cum left back Denis Otim, Marvin Oshaba and Ssebagala.

Villa sat behind to defend their lead as the Red Eagles probed till the final whistle to move joint top on seven points with BUL after three games while the Red Eagles dropped to fifth.

The Jogoos will tussle BUL in their next assignment while Express will host Gaddafi next week.