After two years off, the Uganda Cup will be returning for its 22nd edition, Uganda Rugby Union has announced.

The knock-out competition last played in 2019 will be returning in November and will be played over four weekends with the final scheduled to be played on 17th December.

November 23rd, December 3rd, 10th, and 17th are the dates that have been earmarked for the competition.

Sixteen (16) Men’s teams and eight (8) Women’s teams have been invited to compete in this year’s competition.

It will be the first time that a women’s tournament will be played.

Invited Teams

Men

Boks Buffaloes Heathens Hippos Impis Kobs Kyambogo Lira Bulls Mbarara Titans Mongers Pirates Rams Rhinos Toro Lions Walukuba Barbarians Warriors

Women

Avengers Black Pearls Ewes Gulu Sprinters Kitgum Queens Lira Matrix Mbale Eagles Thunderbirds

Past Winners