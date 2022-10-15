Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC have on Sunday booked a berth into the group stages of this year’s CAF Champions League.

The Venoms defied the odds to eliminate TP Mazembe in the return leg of the second round.

Normal time ended goalless in the game played in Lubumbashi and thus tie had to be decided on a penalty shootout.

It should be noted that the first leg at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende had also ended in a barren stalemate.

In the shootout, Vipers SC was perfect winning 4-2 and progressed to the next stage.

TP Mazembe’s Tandi Mwape skied the initial penalty while Vipers’ Bright Anukani scored for a 0-1 score.

Ernest Luzolo eventually found the back of the net but Disan Galiwango ensured a 1-2 margin.

Glody Likonza missed the third take for TP Mazembe when he placed the ball wide.

On the other hand, Ashraf Mandela made sure the lead moved to a 1-3 score in favour of Vipers SC.

Issama Mpeko successful penalty thereafter would not mean much because Olivier Osomba scored to seal the victory 2-4.

Vipers SC is now the first Ugandan football club to reach the group stages of the CAF Champions League since KCCA FC in 2018. Vipers haven’t conceded a goal in all 5 matches this season.