Tuesday October 18, 2022

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

Express FC coach James Odoch expects a tough game against visitors Gaddafi and says it’s more like a derby.

The Red Eagles come into the game on the back of a derby defeat to rivals SC Villa and Gaddafi, coached by former immediate Odoch boss Wasswa Bbosa provides a chance for redemption.

In their squad, the Jinja based army side has over 70% of ex-Red Eagles and will be desperate to prove the value Express lost by letting them go.

“The loss in the last game hurts but we have moved on,” said Odoch. “We face a team that we know well since most of their players were with us and the coach himself. It is more like a derby in my opinion,” he added.

Gaddafi are winless in the two games played so far and return to the venue where they lost their first game of the season.

Bbosa will be in the spotlight along with many of his players having switched work places.

“We are confident going into the game that we have ironed the mistakes from last games.”

Head to Head

Express have won one of the previous two meetings with the other ending in a draw.