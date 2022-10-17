Overview: Mbale Heroes Football Football Club remains a special football project worthy celebrating at all times with extra-ordinarily crazy-cum-passionate supporters.

Third division entity Mbale Heroes Football Club has an enviable rich history that curtails from the 1970 founding year till to-date.

The “Surgeons”, as they are christened are a magnetic, treasured, loved, cherished albeit loathed brand in domestic football therein in the whole country per say.

Regardless of the current division they are inclined in, Mbale Heroes FC is arguably the biggest marque of domestic soccer in Eastern Uganda.

This project, more like an Airbus A350-900ULR in flight at a range of 9,700 nmin in the skies, needs a keen piloting crew for properly navigated safe journeys.

Given this rich background, the club management sought it wise to entrust the project to the experienced brains of CAF “A” certified tactician Frank Ssebaggala and CAF “B” Abbey Bogere “Capello” Kikomeko.

The duo will steer the backroom technical staff with an immediate task at hand; to qualify for the FUFA Big League for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Both coaches are fresh from their respective jobs in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Frank Ssebaggala

Abbey Bogere Kikomeko Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Kikomeko has been head coach at Busoga United whilst Ssebagala served as goalkeeping coach at Gaddafi, both Jinja city based entities.

The club management yearns and expects nothing but free-flowing football pregnant with convincing displays and scores.

The consistent positive results will surely inspire and drive the club back to the second tier and finally to the top flight where they deserve to be.

2022-2023 Squad:

The 2022-2023 Mbale Heroes squad has 15 new signings and nine retained from last season’s group.

Goalkeeper Paul Mujampani, defenders Fredson Gwoto and Umar Mukobe were secured frim BUL.

Forwards Shaka Ssozi and Paul Ssekulima arrived from Busoga United.

Mujampani boosts the goalkeeping department that has two Kasule entities in Muhammad Didi and Stephen.

Former Vipers defender Musa Malunda leads the cast of defenders alongside Ivan Wako, Godfrey Lubangakene, Mukobe, Gwoto, Naziru Sserwadda and intelligent former KJT defender Abdallah Ssentongo.

The midfield cluster has the sweet left footed Mark Bamukyaaye, Umar Kyeyune, Ronald Obele, Amos Etojo, Jack Obwana, Bahati Kibalatsi and Fahad Nsamba.

The task to find the much needed goals will be bestowed upon Herbert Kibirango, Derrick Dangachur, James Otim, Paul Ssekulima, Cosia Waiswa, Shaka Ssozi and Hakiramu Muzanyi.

For starters, at the prime of its times, Mbale Heroes won two Uganda Cup trophies; the first in 1976 as Gangama and lately in 1999.

On both occasions, Mbale Heroes won in post-match penalties after a goal-less 90 minutes action.

Mbale Heroes Football Club Logo

Will Kikomeko and Ssebaggala inspire Mbale Heroes to the promised land and return to the “Apex” of Uganda’s football once again?

Your guess is surely as good as mine!