Isthmian Premier Division 2022/2023:

Bognor Regis Town 2-1 Herne Bay

Towering forward Nathan Odokonyero is enjoying the form of his life in the 2022-2023 Isthmian Premier Division.

Odokonyero scored his 9th goal of the season as a 10 man Bognor Regis Town overcame Herne Bay 2-1 at the Nyewood Lane, just over 700 spectators.

The Ugandan born striker calmly scored a penalty as Josh McCormick was tripped in the forbidden area, sending goalkeeper Perrin the wrong way.

James Crane scored and was sent off in the 37th minute.

Nathan Odokonyero (Credit: Trevor Staff)

Crane had put the Rocks ahead midway through the second half but Kieron Campbell levelled three minutes later.

He was ordered off at the end of the first half. Bognor regained the lead soon after the break through top scorer Odokonyero and held on for the win, which lifted them up to eighth in the Isthmian premier table ahead of a midweek home date with Bowers and Pitsea.

Nathan Odokonyero celebrates with a Bognor Regis Town teammate (Credit: Trevor Staff)

Odokonyero is now the league and club top scorer with 9 goals to his name.

Other scorers for Bognor Regis Town are; Tom Bragg (2), Bridgman Alfie (2), Issac Olaniyan (2), Nick Dembele (2), Tom Chalaye (2) and Cranes James with one goal.

Bognor Regis Town hosts Bowers and Pitsea at the Norwood Lane on Tuesday, 18th October 2022.