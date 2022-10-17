Tuesday October 18, 2022

Kakindu stadium, Jinja 2pm

URA will hope for fourth time luck when they visit Busoga United at Kakindu stadium, Jinja on Tuesday.

The four time champions have made an indecent start to the 2022/23 season with no wins in three games played so far.

In their last outing, Sam Timbe’s men needed a last minute equaliser to snatch a draw at the jaws of in-form BUL at Nakisunga and will be desperate to pick their first season win.

Timbe will hope forwards George Senkaaba, Ibrahim Dada and Derrick Nsibambi don lethal boots.

Busoga United have won just one of their three games so far and are underdogs coming into this fixture by all means.

Their coach Paul Kiwanuka will hope the boys replicate the same form exhibited when they hosted Black Power in their only home game.

Head to Head

There have been eleven premier league meetings between the two sides. Busoga United won 3. [L4, D4]

At home, Busoga United have won 2 against URA’s 1 and 2 draws.