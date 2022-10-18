CAF has made a draw for the play-off round of the 2022-2023 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup with five time African champions TP Mazembe drawing South Africa’s Royal AM.

The DR Congo side was ousted by Vipers in the Caf Champions League last weekend on penalties.

The draw held in Cairo, Egypt also pitted Tanzania’s Young Africans against Tunisia giants Club Africain.

Yanga, home to Ugandan international Khalid Aucho was denied a chance to play in the Caf Champions League group stages by Sudan’s Al Hilal.

Ivorian sides ASEC Mimosas and SC Gagnoa face each other an assurance that the West African nation will have a team in the last sixteen of the competition and the same can happen if AS Vita fail test against Burkina Faso’s AS Kadiogo and face compatriots St. Eloi Lupopo – home to Allan Kateregga.

There is a Moroccan-Tunisian clash between holders RS Berkane and US Monastir, Togo’s ASKO will meet three-time winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia and Primeiro de Agosto of Angola facing AS Real Bamako of Mali, and there is also Cape Town City and USM Alger.

The first leg will be played on 2 November, while the second leg is scheduled for 9 November.

The aggregate winners over two legs progress to the group stages of the second most lucrative club competition on the continent.

Below the fixtures

AS Vita Club / RC Kadiogo vs FC St Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo)

Royal Leopards (Eswatini) vs AS Real Bamako (Mali)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) vs Royal AM FC (South Africa)

Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) vs Future FC (Egypt)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) vs SC Gagnoa (Ivory Coast)

Djoliba AC (Mali) vs AS FAR (Morocco)

Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) vs Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

ASKO de Kara (Togo) vs CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Young Africans (Tanzania) vs Club Africain (Tunisia)

Flambeau du Centre (Burundi) vs DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

Rivers United (Nigeria) vs El Nasr (Libya)

US Monastir (Tunisia) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

Cape Town City (South Africa) vs USM Alger (Algeria)

AS Nigelec (Niger) vs Pyramids FC (Egypt)

La Passe FC (Seychelles) vs Diables Noirs (Congo)

Plateau United (Nigeria) vs Al Akhder (Libya)