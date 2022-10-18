Express’ Uganda Premier League fixture against Gaddafi has been called off due to heavy afternoon rains that left the Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku unplayable.

The two teams had finished warms ups but the heavy rainfall badly affected the pitch and forced cancellation due to a waterlogged pitch.

Accordingly, the match has been rescheduled for Wednesday October 19 at 2pm at the same venue.

A statement on the Express FC club social media pages accompanied by pictures of the flooded pitch stated; “Game cancelled. Due to the heavy rains that have affected the pitch status.”

Meanwhile, URA got off the mark on the fourth attempt beating Busoga United 4-0 at Kakindu in the day’s early kick off.

Kabon Living scored a brace while forwards Derrick Nsibambi and George Senkaaba scored one apiece.