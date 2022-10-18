FUFA has on Tuesday morning confirmed the appointment of Jackson ‘Mia Mia’ Mayanja as the head coach of the Uganda U20 Men’s Football National Team.

Mayanja has been appointed on an interim basis, taking over from Morley Byekwaso.

“FUFA has appointed Jackson Mayanja as interim Head coach of the Uganda U20 National team,” confirms a statement from FUFA.

It is not known whether Byekwaso will return to the job with reports indicating KCCA FC could have stopped him from joining the team.

In his absence, Mayanja who already joined the team camp in Kisasi will be assisted by Simeon Masaba and Noah Kasule Babadi while Mubarak Kiberu is the goalkeeping coach.

Uganda is seeking to qualify for the final tournament that will take place next year.

Last year, the Hippos reached the final of Africa Cup of Nations, losing 2-0 to Ghana.

The Qualifiers for next year’s edition will take place in Sudan and Uganda is placed in Group B alongside Ethiopia and Tanzania.