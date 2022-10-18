Overview: Defending champion Joseph Cwinyaai will tee-off at 9:00 AM alongside the long driving John Paul Basabose and Frank Mugisa on day one of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship at the beautiful Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open 2022

Round 1 : Wednesday, 19th October

: Wednesday, 19th October Round 2 : Thursday, 20th October

: Thursday, 20th October Round 3 : Friday, 21st October

: Friday, 21st October Round 4: Saturday, 22nd October

*Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

The opening round at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open Championship will be held on Wednesday, 19th October at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, Kigo in Wakiso District.

Over 80 golfers have been pooled in the opening day draw ahead of the grueling 72 holes’ action.

Majority of the players with handicap 0-9 are Ugandans with a couple of foreign entries recorded from Rwanda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Serbia, South Africa and the United States of America (USA).

The earliest tee-off will be at 7:40 AM with the long driving Aaron Mugomola playing alongside Derrick Ndatuje and Peter Tumusiime.

Ten minutes later, US based Titus Okwong, Robert Kato and Uganda Golf Club competitions secretary Paul Charles Rukundo will follow suit.

At 8 AM, the trio of Josef Salani, Hillary Rubaale and Joseph Kasozi will follow them.

Defending champion Joseph Cwinyaai will tee-off at 9:00 AM alongside the long driving John Paul Basabose and Frank Mugisa.

“I am set for the open. I am not under any sort of pressure because I will against the course” Cwinyaai remarked.

Fresh from the seniors’ championship, Dr Alex Coutinho will play with Masaki Okajima and Rajab Sina at 9:30 AM.

Tororo Golf Club’s Anselm Olweny will tee-off at 10:10 AM. He will play with the duo of Serbian Kostic Nemanja and Edson Kabereebe.

Uganda Golf Union president Moses Baryamujura Matsiko takes on Ashvin Kananathan and Walter Tukahiirwa at 11:40 AM.

Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matisko Baryamujura in action last year. He tees off with Ashvin Kananathan and Walter Tukahiirwa at 11:40 AM.

Godfrey Nsubuga follows the flight of his ball towards the 18th green at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course (Credit: David Isabirye)

Pre-tournament favourite Godfrey Nsubuga from Mehta Club will face William Otieno and Alistair Sequeria at 11:50 AM.

At 20 minutes past noon the pool comprising of Patrick Niyomwungeri, Collins Bulafu and Fred Kimbugwe will tee-off.

Ethiopian Hailay Gebrekidan will tee-off at 12:30 PM alongside Brian Rwabogo and former minister of state for Works and Transport as well as Karamoja affairs Hon. John Byabagambi.

The open was first played in 1932, won by Uganda Golf Club’s H.Davidson.

Legendary Sadi Onito (R.I.P) is the record winner with 12 titles to his name.

Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt Lager brand is the main sponsor of the open.

Other sponsors and partners include Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, absa bank, Crown Beverages Limited (Pepsi), nbs SPORT, Case Medicare, HK Properties and Motorola.

Tournament Director Jackson Were anticipants a great championship and assures the golfers about the serene state of the golfing facility Credit: Don Mugabi

Full Round 1 Draw:

7:40 AM: Aaron Mugomola, Derrick Ndatuje, Peter Tumusiime

Aaron Mugomola, Derrick Ndatuje, Peter Tumusiime 7:50 AM: Robert Kato, Titus Okwong, Paul Charles Rukundo

Robert Kato, Titus Okwong, Paul Charles Rukundo 8:00 AM: Josef Salani, Hillary Rubaale, Joseph Kasozi

Josef Salani, Hillary Rubaale, Joseph Kasozi 8:10 AM : Ronnie Akorabirungi, Moshi Toko, Ibrahim Ssemakula

: Ronnie Akorabirungi, Moshi Toko, Ibrahim Ssemakula 8:20 AM : Andrew Akashaba, John Ayebale Musiimenta, Abdallah Kakooza

: Andrew Akashaba, John Ayebale Musiimenta, Abdallah Kakooza 8:30 AM : Conrad Odere, Andrew Atuhaire, Marvin Kagoro

: Conrad Odere, Andrew Atuhaire, Marvin Kagoro 8:40 AM : Abraham Olupot, Mark Namanya, Andrew Ssekibejja

: Abraham Olupot, Mark Namanya, Andrew Ssekibejja 8:50 AM : Nicholas Snyman, Tarzan Lubega, Joseph Bagabo

: Nicholas Snyman, Tarzan Lubega, Joseph Bagabo 9:00 AM : John Paul Basabose, Frank Mugisa, Joseph Cwinyaai

: John Paul Basabose, Frank Mugisa, Joseph Cwinyaai 9:10 AM: James Ategeka, Emmanuel Kamugisha, Robert Mabano

James Ategeka, Emmanuel Kamugisha, Robert Mabano 9:20 AM: Allan Mugisha, George Ogallo, Ivan James Sekulima

Allan Mugisha, George Ogallo, Ivan James Sekulima 9:30 AM: Masaki Okajima, Rajab Sina, Alex Coutinho

Masaki Okajima, Rajab Sina, Alex Coutinho 9:40 AM: Ernest Rukundo, Mutisya Muthui, Ibrahim Bagalana

Ernest Rukundo, Mutisya Muthui, Ibrahim Bagalana 9:50 AM: Reagan Akena, Joseph Adrapi, Alain Niyonkuru

Reagan Akena, Joseph Adrapi, Alain Niyonkuru 10:00 AM: Ronald Mugisha, Michael Tumusiime, Victor Oyango

Ronald Mugisha, Michael Tumusiime, Victor Oyango 10:10 AM: Edson Kabareebe, Kostic Nemanja, Anselm Olweny

Edson Kabareebe, Kostic Nemanja, Anselm Olweny 10:20 AM : Victor Kalenzi, Pius Omara, Charles Odere

: Victor Kalenzi, Pius Omara, Charles Odere 10:30 AM: David Plenderleith, Sundee Lulet, Joseph Kimani

David Plenderleith, Sundee Lulet, Joseph Kimani 10:40 AM: Ronald Muhumba, Andrew Opio, Francis Kyegarikye

Ronald Muhumba, Andrew Opio, Francis Kyegarikye 10:50 AM: Charles Jjunju, James Ndikumana, Faruk Abubakar

Charles Jjunju, James Ndikumana, Faruk Abubakar 11:00 AM : Perry Okidi, Don Gorman, Peter Kisembo

: Perry Okidi, Don Gorman, Peter Kisembo 11:10 AM : James Eyul, Makinon Masereka, Joseph Kowa Ngobi

: James Eyul, Makinon Masereka, Joseph Kowa Ngobi 11:20 AM : Sean Kinsella, Patrick Ndase, Yusuf Muhenda

: Sean Kinsella, Patrick Ndase, Yusuf Muhenda 11:30 AM : Allan Muhereza, Edgar Muzahura, Rogers Byaruhanga

: Allan Muhereza, Edgar Muzahura, Rogers Byaruhanga 11:40 AM : Ashvin Kananathan, Moses Baryamujura Matsiko, Walter Tukahiirwa

: Ashvin Kananathan, Moses Baryamujura Matsiko, Walter Tukahiirwa 11:50 AM : Godfrey Nsubuga, William Otieno, Alistair Sequeria

: Godfrey Nsubuga, William Otieno, Alistair Sequeria 12:00 PM : Robert Nyanchoga, Lino Anguzu, Brian Mugabe

: Robert Nyanchoga, Lino Anguzu, Brian Mugabe 12:10 PM : Isaac Holly Ogwal, Gilbert Asiimwe, Felix Dusabe

: Isaac Holly Ogwal, Gilbert Asiimwe, Felix Dusabe 12:20 PM : Patrick Niyomwungeri, Collins Bulafu, Fred Kimbugwe

: Patrick Niyomwungeri, Collins Bulafu, Fred Kimbugwe 12:30 PM: Brian Rwabogo, Hailay Gebrekidan, John Byabagambi

Brian Rwabogo, Hailay Gebrekidan, John Byabagambi 12:40 PM: Anthony Agaba, Paul Habyarimana, Alex Mugisha

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category: