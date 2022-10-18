Uganda Premier League

Tuesday, 18th October 2022

Busoga United FC 0-4 URA FC

URA FC put up a remarkable performance to dispatch wobbling Busoga United FC in the game played at Kakindu Stadium on Tuesday.

The Tax Collectors were able to register a 4-0 win and thus earn their first win this season.

Living Kabon netted twice while George Ssenkaba and Derrick Nsibambi were all on target for URA FC in the clean out victory.

Whereas the game was closely contested in the early stages, when the first goal came, everything went wrong for the hosts.

Kabon broke the deadlock in get the 36th minute with a well curled free kick that left goalkeeper Andrew Ssekandi glued to the line.

A minute later, Nsibambi capitalised on poor clearance from Busoga United FC back line to double the lead.

Before Busoga United FC could settle, the visitors stretched the lead this time Ssenkaba tapping home from a rebound after Ibrahim Dada’s initial effort hit the base of the post.

Busoga United FC had the chance to pull one back before the break buy midfielder Franco Barabara failed to score from the spot with his effort sailing over and above.

In the second stanza, Kabon who eventually was named man of the match put the game beyond reach with his second on the day.

URA FC now move to 4th place with 5 points while Busoga United FC have lost three of their opening four games with their only win coming against Blacks Power.