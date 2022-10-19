Overview: The four semi-finalists at the 2022 University Football League are UCU, Uganda Martyrs Nkozi, St Lawrence and MUBS who have bounced back via the board room decision.

The long rivalry between two Nakawa based entities Makerere University Business School (MUBS) and Kyambogo University will continue for ages.

Long after Kyambogo University had won the on-pitch contest after a 4-1 post-match penalty victory following a 3-all aggregate victory, MUBS has bounced back, but, via the boardroom.

MUBS successfully petitioned the management of University Football League (UFL) questioning the eligibility of goalkeeper Andrew Ahebwomugisha.

After quick findings, it was established that Ahebwomugisha impersonated because in reality, he is Amir Sserugo and by law was not supposed to have played.

Kyambogo University thus lost the match by forfeiture and their sports tutor George Wagogo fined Shs 300,0000 with an opportunity to appeal within 48 hours.

The University Football League (UFL) Disciplinary Committee chairperson Bernard Bainamani passed the verdict on Tuesday, 18th October 2022.

The other two members on this committee are vastly experienced football administrators Ali Mwebe and David Davis Katabira.

The case was recorded as DC/2020/10.

Andrew Ahebwomugisha, the Kyambogo University goalkeeper who impersonated

“A comparison of the album of the licensed players for Kyambogo University and the

photos of the person who played as AHEBWOMUGISHA ANDREW on 11th October 2022

clearly shows that the person who played was an impersonator. The person who played as Ahebwomugisha Andrew on that day is identified in the FUFA player registration system as AMIR SSERUGO. Kyambogo University is guilty of using an impersonator/fielding an ineligible player in violation of UFL Rules 9(c), 12, 17 and 22. B. In accordance with UFL Rule 23, Kyambogo University loses the match by forfeiture (3-0) to Makerere University Business School. The goal scorer(s) for MUBS shall retain their goals. C. Kyambogo University Sports Tutor, Mr. Wagogo George is fined Shs 300,000 (three hundred thousand) in accordance with UFL Rule 100(b) for fielding an impersonator during a league match and bringing the game into disrepute. Kyambogo University may appeal this ruling within 48 hours as per UFL Rule 102″ Full Ruling.

That said the two quarter final legs were nullified. MUBS had won at Kyambogo 2-1 before Kyambogo revenged in the same currency to topple the return leg 2-1, making it 3-3 on aggregate and force a dramatic shoot-out.

During the return leg, MUBS took the early lead through talisman Sharif “Diao” Ssengendo in the 7th minute.

Joel Nkwanga leveled the matters for Kyambogo three minutes to the half hour mark.

Kyambogo University staged a spirited display, hitting the up-right inside the closing ten minutes through dangerman Pascal Miiro.

The visitors mounted more pressure and won a hat-trick of consecutive corner kicks.

One of the corner-kicks eventually yielded them dividends as Joram Laker tapped home the winner on the stroke of full time to silence the home crowd to level the tie 3-3 on aggregate.

In the post-match penalty shoot-out, Kyambogo University was very composed, winning 4-1 to progress to the last four.

Kyambogo University goalkeeper Ahebwomugisha was the outright hero, saving two penalties of Peter Ssebagala (missed twice on the retake) and Raymond Atuhaire.

The victors scored their respective kicks through Hudson Mbaliire’s left foot, Pascal Junior Miiro, another left footer Desmond Oluka, also the team captain and Patrick Nsamba past substitute goalkeeper David Tumusiime.

Arnold Odongo scored MUBS’ only penalty in the tense shoot-out.

St Lawrence University, Uganda Martyrs University – Nkozi and Uganda Christian University (UCU) are the other semi-finalists.