Soltilo Bright Stars search for their maiden win this season continues after yet another frustrating outing on Tuesday.

The Asaph Mwebaze coached side played out a one-all draw at home (Kavuma Recreation Centre) against UPDF FC.

Despite taking the lead midway the first half, Brights Stars couldn’t hold onto their advantage and eventually conceded the equalizer nine minutes from time.

Mwebaze made a couple of changes from the team that had played against Blacks Power FC last week.

Nelson Ssenkatuka made his first start this season while Sharif Nsereko, Ashraf Mulindi and Frank Kizanyiro were the other changes.

Mulindi was forced off with an injury in the 18th minute and Emmanuel Loki came on as his replacement.

Loki would go on to find the opening goal of the game, firing Bright Stars in the lead, four minutes after the half hour mark.

On the other hand, UPDF FC who were coming into this game on the back of a 3-2 win against Busoga United welcomed back coach Brian Ssenyondo.

Ssenyondo was in the dugout for the first time this season following his exploits with the Uganda U17 Team in Ethiopia where he served as assistant coach.

The Army side found the equalizer in the 81st minute coming from Abbasi Kyeyune.

The result leaves Soltilo Bright Stars FC in 7th place on 4 points with their next game away to URA FC on Wednesday, 25th October.

On the other hand, UPDF FC are two places above with 5 points and will face Wakiso Giants next at home.