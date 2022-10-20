Friday October 21, 2022

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 4pm

BUL and SC Villa lock horns in the top of the table clash at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru with either aiming to maintain a good start to the campaign.

The two sides have same points (7) but BUL sit top courtesy of a superior goal difference.

However, the Jogoos are yet to concede this season and keeping a clean sheet at Njeru will be key if they are to leave unscathed.

🏆 Startimes Uganda premier league



BUL 🆚 Villa



📅 Friday 21st Oct



⏱️ 2pm



Note : Entrance is 5000 ordinary and 10,000 Vip#BULFC. || #BULVIL #SUPL pic.twitter.com/tvbZu2VRH8 — Bul football club (@Bulfc1) October 20, 2022

Alex Isabirye, a former Villa player who now coaches BUL anticipates a tough clash but is adamant his side have a big chance to beat his former bosses.

“It will be a tough game against one of the best teams so far in the league,” said Isabirye. “But we are enjoying a good time and ready to battle for all three points,” he added.

Former SC Villa striker Karim Ndugwa will be the key man for BUL alongside Richard Wandyaka, Ibrahim Nsimbe and Frank Kalanda.

For the visitors, hope will be vested in Ivan Bogere who was decent against rivals Express, Ivan Sserubiri and defender Kenneth Ssemakula for inspiration.

Head to Head

In the previous twenty league meetings since 2012, both sides have managed six wins [D8]

However, SC Villa’s last win over BUL in the division came in November 2017.

At BUL’s home, SC Villa boosts a better record with 4 wins against 3 and as many draws.