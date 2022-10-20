Friday October 21, 2022

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

Hussein Mbalangu starts his reign as Blacks Power coach with a tough trip to Wakiso to faces hosts Wakiso Giants.

The former SC Villa forward replaced Peter Onen on a permanent basis this week and becomes officially the third coach overall to manage the league newbies this season.

Titus Ssematimba is back for Wakiso Giants FC

With two defeats and a draw in the three games played so far, Mbalangu’s first job will be to get the side off the mark in what will Wakiso Giants’ first home game this season.

The Purple Sharks have lost and drawn once so far and will be eager to pick their first win under John Ayala Luyinda.

See more Welcome home coach. Let the fire begin… pic.twitter.com/ASTjZxaSMS — Blacks Power Football Club (@BlacksPowerFC) October 19, 2022

In his pre-match remarks, Luyinda believes his side have all it takes to win the game basing on the performances from the previous outings.

“It’s our first game at home and we are eager to get our first win. We have played two games away from home but we put up performances that were good,” said Ayala.

Wakiso Giants CEO (centre) poses for a photo with coach John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda Credit: John Batanudde

“We feel this is the time to get our first win. The players are very eager to do well and as a technical team, we have prepared them well.”

The hosts will miss a host of players including Sand Cranes duo of Joshua Lubwama and Samson Kiirya as well as injured Shariph Kimbowa.

Head to Head

The two sides have previously met twice while in the Fufa Big League with Wakiso Giants winning all. Then, Blacks Power was still called Bukedea TC.

Other Friday fixture

BUL vs SC Villa – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 4pm