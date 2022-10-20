FUFA Big League

Matchday Two

NEC FC 2-0 Police FC

Karo Karungi FC 2-1 Soroti City FC

Northern Gateway FC 1-1 Luweero United FC

Jinja North United FC 0-0 Mbarara City FC

Lugazi FC 3-1 Ndejje University FC

Kataka FC 3-1 Calvary FC

Booma FC 2-2 Kitara FC

FUFA Big League new comers National Enterprise Corporation Football Club (NEC FC) extended their perfect start to the season by defeating Police FC on Thursday.

In the game played at Bugolobi Coffee Ground, the home side secured a 2-0 victory to make it two wins in as many games.

It should be noted that they edged Calvary FC 2-1 on matchday one in Yumbe.

Against the Cops, Julius Maggu Kazibwe and skipper Marvin Kavuma scored a goal each in the second half to secure all three points.

Before that, NEC FC had the chance to take the lead in the first half but Derrick Ssekiranda’s effort from the spot was saved by goalkeeper Davis Mutebi.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 56th minute when Kazibwe fired home.

Towards the end, Kavuma Marvin pounced on a loose ball in the area seal the victory.

Victory means NEC FC take an early lead at the top of the log with their next outing coming away to Ndejje University FC.

On the other hand, Police FC will seek redemption on matchday three at home to Kataka FC.