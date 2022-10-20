Uganda Premier League defending Champions Vipers SC have confirmed the addition of two Congolese players to their squad.

The Venoms confirmed the acquisition of Gracia Mpongo Mbombo and Darcy Mbaka Kipoyi.

Gracia Mpongo Mbombo (Vipers SC Media)

“Vipers Sports Club has finalised the capture of talented Democratic Republic of Congo natives Gracia Mpongo Mbombo and Darcy Mbaka Kipoyi.” Confirms a statement on the club website.

According to the Club, each of the two players have put pen to paper on a two-year employment contract.

Mbombo is an attacking midfielder who has previously featured for Breme RCK (DRC), Etoile du Congo (Congo Brazaville) and Desportivo de Huila, Porcelena FC, Progresso Da Luanda in Angola.

On the other hand Mbake is a forward who comes in to try and fill the void left by Caesar Manzoki.

Striker Darcy Mbaka Kipoyi (Vipers SC Media)

The 27-year old forward, who has experience having featured for Kada Sport, FC Lupopo, Nzakimuena, Sanga-Balende and Lusaka Dynamos among others.

The duo joins three other DRC players at Vipers SC namely; Rodriguez Shamamba, Alfred Macumu Mudekereza and Olivier Osomba.

The reinforcement is aimed at helping Vipers SC perform well in the CAF Champions League.

The Kitende based side last weekend secured a slot into the group phase of the continental club competition.