Overview: It was a tale of two red cards as UCU entertained Uganda Marytrs' Nkozi. Goal scorer Isaac Ofoyrwoth was sent off for the hosts. Kennedy Kasozi was culprit for visitors. The two players will miss the return leg in Nkozi

Pepsi University Football League 2022:

1st semi-final (1st leg):

Uganda Christian University 1-0 Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi

It is advantage Uganda Christian University (UCU) following a slim 1-0 home victory over Uganda Martyrs’ University, Nkozi during the opening leg of the first semi-final.

Pacy winger Isaac Ofoyworth’s goal on 12 minutes happened to be the all-important strike for the defending champions who are coached by a female coach.

Ofoyrwoth perhaps turned villain, as he was sent off two minutes to the hour mark.

UMU’s Masuude Kafumbe against UCU’s Allan Opion in Mukono Credit: John Batanudde

The visitors did not optimally utilize the numerical advantage as UCU defended solidly and in numbers.

Uganda Martyr’s University were also reduced to 10 men when Kennedy Kasozi was ordered off for an early shower in the 87th minute.

The two sides return to action for the decisive leg on 27th October 2022 in Nkozi, along Masaka road.

Some of the Uganda Christian University (UCU) supporters on duty against UMU Credit: John Batanudde

UCU fan waves the flag with joy Credit: John Batanudde

Meanwhile, the second semi-final duel between Makerere University Business School (MUBS) and St Lawrence University will be played on Tuesday, 25th October 2022.

MUBS bounced back to replace Kyambogo University following their successful petition after the latter’s use of an impersonator during their quarter-final second leg win at Nakawa.

Kyambogo University fielded goalkeeper Amir Sserugo who had impersonated as Andrew Ahebwomugisha.

Kyambogo University thus lost the match by forfeiture and their sports tutor Wagogo got fined Shs 300,0000.

The Pepsi University Football League has grown in stature for the past 10 years since it was initiated.

This league bars players from the FUFA Big League (second division) and top flight (Uganda Premier League) clubs with an objective of promoting new talents on the sports scene.

Over the years, this league has provided a viable platform to show case raw talents and promote them in equal measure.

Players as Yasser Mugerwa, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Amir Kakomo, Isma Kawawulo, Joshua Letti Lubwama, Martin Sseruwagi, goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo and others have all played this league and impressed immensely.