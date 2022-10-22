Arua Hill SC kept their perfect start going with a victory over Maroons FC. In what was their second game of the season, the Kongolo secured a 3-1 win at Barifa Stadium on Saturday.

Innocent Maduka, Rashid Kawawa, and Rashid Toha scored a goal each for the home side.

The consolation for visiting Maroons FC came from Abraham Tusubira.

Arua Hill SC who had defeated KCCA FC in their first game were largely the better side in the opening stages of the game and it did not take long for them to find the outlet.

Kawawa fired them into the lead in the 12th minute with his effort deflecting off Maroons defender Jacob Okao and this was the foundation for the rest of the game.

At the start of the second half, coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi introduced Nigerian forward Maduka in place of Samuel Ssekamatte.

He took just ten minutes to register his name on the score sheet and double the lead for Arua Hill.

Towering defender Toha made it three for the home side, converting from the spot in the 78th minute when goalkeeper Simon Tamale fouled Kawawa in the area.

Four minutes later, Tusubira found the consolation for Maroons when he went through on goal.

Victory takes Arua Hill to third place with six points in Twp games and their next fixture is away to UPDF FC.

The Prison Warders on the other hand suffered their first loss this season and dropped to fifth place with as many points. They will host KCCA FC in their next fixture.