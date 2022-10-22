Result

BUL 1-0 SC Villa

Richard Wandyaka scored late in the game as BUL beat visitors SC Villa 1-0 at Fufa Technical Centre Njeru and move three points clear at the top.

The attacker broke the Jogoos’ hearts two minutes from time with the game seemingly destined for a stalemate.

Both teams had opportunities to break the deadlock before although the hosts were the better side overall and deserved the win.

SC Villa came into the game without having conceded in three games but couldn’t keep Alex Isabirye’s men silent through the game.

The win takes BUL’s points tally to 10 in the season after four games leaving SC Villa second with 7 points.

BUL’s next game is a Jinja derby against winless Gaddafi on Tuesday at Kakindu while Villa will host Busoga United next week on Saturday.