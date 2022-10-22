Saturday October 22, 2022

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

KCCA host title rivals Vipers at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo in a fixture that could decide Morley Byekwaso’s destiny at the thirteen time champions.

The hosts come into the game low on confidence after suffering a 3-1 defeat at Arua Hills which left the hierarchy at Lugogo with big decisions to make in terms of the technical staff.

It’s not the same at Vipers who are in high mood after reaching the group stages of the Caf Champions League eliminating five time champions TP Mazembe.

The Venoms have played only one game so far and failed to score at home against Soltilo Bright Stars which makes this encounter very important.

What the coaches say

Morley Byekwaso Credit: John Batanudde

Morley Byekwaso [KCCA]: “We have prepared well for the game against Vipers. We have been working on our mistakes from the previous league game and have had a series of friendly games.”

Roberto Oliviera Credit: Hamala Edgar

Roberto Oliviera [Vipers SC]: “We don’t expect one easy game. We just have to be ready for work and for the hardest work.

“The quality they have and their coach is exceptional. It’s always a tough game. Our players know we have an incredible challenge tomorrow.”

Julius Poloto is one of the four players who played at the 2021 CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup in Ethiopia Credit: KCCA FC Media

KCCA Team News: Julius Poloto, Rogers Mato and Denis Iguma are available for selection for the first time this season.

Emmanuel Wasswa returns after missing the trip to Arua Hill but Faisal Wabyona and Haruna Lukwago (U-20 national team) and Dominic Ayella (school) are unavailable.

Siraje Ssentamu in action against Soltilo Bright Stars Credit: John Batanudde

Vipers Team News: Siraje Sentamu and Ibrahim Oriti are unavailable through injury but Frank Tumwesigye is back after malaria ruled him out of trip to DR Congo.

Paul Mucureezi will be available as he is eligible in the league but didn’t have Caf license in the preliminary stages.

Head to Head

In the previous 35 league meetings, KCCA have won 11, lost 14 and the rest draws.

Vipers are yet to score a goal in the five competitive games played this season but are yet to concede as well.

At KCCA’s home, the Kasasiro have won 7, lost as many and drawn 3 in the process.