Wakiso Giants 2-1 Blacks Power

Debutant Norman Ogik and Titus Ssematimba scored for Wakiso Giants as they saw off Blacks Power for the first win of the season at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso.

Michael Siwu’s late consolation set up a tense finish but the hosts were fully deserving of their victory.

The hosts created numerous opportunities before Ogik broke the deadlock with a well taken goal in the 36th minute.

Before that, Frank Ssebuufu who was magnificent all day shot narrowly wide and so did Mikdad Ssenyonga and Hassan Ssenyonjo hit the post after rounding off Tonny Kyamera in Blacks Power goal.

At the opposite end before the break, Faizal Muwawu could have done better when he beat the offside trap but failed to direct the ball into the back of the net as he crashed into goalkeeper Yunus Baker.

In the second half, Wakiso Giants continued to press for more goals and the introduction of Titus Ssematimba and Moses Aliro for Ogik and Ssenyonga increased their movement in the opponents half.

Aliro had his ball hit the post after beating Kyamera and the goalkeeper denied him moments later.

But Ssematimba relatively made the points safe when got at the end of Man of the Match Ibrahim Kasule exquisite pass to slot home.

Siwu later got a late goal but Wakiso Giants held on to move to 7th on the table with four points after three games while Blacks Power remains at the base of the table.

Next on menu for the Purple Sharks is a trip to Bombo to face UPDF on Tuesday next week while Blacks Power will host Arua Hill on Friday October 28.