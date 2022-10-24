City Oilers have recalled Tyray Petty as they embark on the Road To BAL 2023 starting this week in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The 35-year-old forward played for the Oilers during the 2019 Qualifying Tournament (Elite 16) in Kigali, Rwanda where he averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Petty is joined by Germaine Roebuck as the two players who have been added to reinforce the team ahead of the October 25-30 tournament.

Roebuck, a forward, played at Calumet College of St. Joseph – a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school – during the 2019-20 season averaging 20 points a game.

The American duo joins Tony Drileba, Ben Komakech, Ivan Muhwezi, Ceazar Kizito, Moses Maker, James Okello, and Francis Azolibe to make a roster of 9 players.

Oilers who left the country today will be taking on Urunani BBC (Burundi), Hawassa City BBC (Ethiopia), Army Basket Club (Tanzania), and Matero Magic (Zambia).

The Ugandan champions need to finish in the top two to qualify for the BAL Elite 16.

Tyray Petty. | Credit: FIBA

City Oilers

Players: Tonny Drileba, Ben Komakech, Ivan Muhwezi, James Okello, Julius Caeser Kizito, Francis Azolibe, Tyray Petty, Germaine Roebuck, and Moses Mer Maker

Officials: Mandy Juruni Lutwama, Ram Nyakana, Louis Nkwasibwe Obedi, Jackie Omurungi Mary, Mohammed Ghedi Santur