Tuesday October 25, 2022

Military Grounds, Bombo 4pm

Wakiso Giants will be without five key players when they make the trip to Bombo to face hosts UPDF on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Samson Kiirya, defender Ronald Madoi and midfielders Joshua Lubwama, Marvin Nyanzi and Titus Ssematimba have all been confirmed out.

Kiirya and Lubwama are with the Sand Cranes at Afcon Beach Soccer Finals while Madoi, Nyanzi and Ssematimba are with the national U-20 side that leaves for Afcon U-20 Cecafa Zonal qualifiers on Wednesday.

That leaves John Ayala Luyinda with a thin squad against a team desperate to end their bad run against the Purple Sharks.

UPDF drew 1-1 with Soltilo Bright Stars in their last outing while Wakiso Giants beat Blacks Power 2-1 to pick their first win of the season.

The army side will miss Donato Okello (suspension) and could also be without Samson Kigozi and youngster Abasi Kyeyune who are with the national U-20 side.

Former Wakiso Giants winger Pius Kaggwa will be desperate to prove a point against his former paymasters.

Stats

In the previous seven meetings in all competitions, Wakiso Giants hold a superior record with five wins, one defeat and a draw.