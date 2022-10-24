Tuesday October 25, 2022

Kakindu stadium, Jinja 4pm

Gaddafi lock horns with BUL in the first of the many Jinja derbies expected this season.

The hosts come into the game desperate to pick their first three points after drawing twice and losing the other of the games played so far and sit 12th on the table.

That can’t be said of table leaders BUL who have dropped just two points and are on 10 points out of a possible twelve.

They are buoyed by a 1-0 win over record winners SC Villa last week and a win will see them open a six point gap at the top until at least the next three days.

Wasswa Bbosa is aware that failure to pick all points could leave his stay at the army side hanging by the thread and will rally his charges to show class.

Key Players

Gaddafi will hope forwards Alex Kitaata, Simon Sserunkuma and Johnson Odong show up while BUL will rely on Richard Wandyaka, Ibrahim Nsimbe and Karim Ndugwa for goals.

Stats

In the past two league meetings, BUL have not lost any game. [W1, D1]