FUFA Women Super League

Matchday Five Results

Kawempe Muslim Ladies 4-1 Rines SS

Olila High School 0-2 She Corporate

Uganda Martyrs 2-0 Makerere University

UCU Lady Cardinals 0-1 Kampala Queens

Lady Doves 3-0 Asubo Gafford Ladies

Kampala Queens maintained their brilliant start to the FUFA Women Super League season, registering their fifth victory in as many games over the weekend.

The Queens of Soccer edged past UCU Lady Cardinals in a closely contested encounter played on Saturday in Mukono.

The lone goal of the game was scored by winger Margaret Kunihira who tucked home a low drive in the 16th minute thanks to a neat pass from Hasifah Nassuna who was facing her former employers for the first time.

The win kept Kampala Queens top of the log on 15 points while UCU Lady Cardinals remained in second place on ten points and this was their first loss.

Uganda Martyrs WFC returned to winning ways this weekend with a 2-0 win over Makerere University at home. Prior to this, the Lubaga based outfit had lost 4-1 to Kampala Queens.

Brenda Munyana scored early in the game before Kevin Nakacwa doubled the lead with a ferocious strike outside the area to subdue the University side.

Elsewhere, Kawempe Muslim Ladies also bounced back to the winning trail with a 4-1 win over hapless Rines SS. Hadijah Nadango orchestrated the damage, bagging a hat trick to add to Peace Aloyo’s own goal. The consolation goal for Rines came from Amina Nababi.

Defending Champions, She Corporate finally got their first win of the season after defeating Olila High School 2-0 in Soroti. Joanita Ainembabazi and Phiona Nabbumba scored a goal apiece.

The result moved the Sharks out of the relegation zone and are in 6th place on 5 points.

Rines on the other hand remain winless this season and rooted bottom of the the pile with no point.

In Masindi, Lady Doves humbled visiting Asubo Gafford Ladies FC with a 3-0 win with goals coming from Norah Alupo, Olivia Babirye and captain Lydia Nyandera.

Matchday Six Fixtures

Saturday, 29th October 2022

She Corporate FC vs Lady Doves – MUBS-Nakawa

Asubo Gafford Ladies FC vs Kawempe Muslim Ladies – Kampala Quality FC

Sunday, 30th October 2022