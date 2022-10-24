Rugby Africa Women’s Cup 2022 – Pool B

4 p.m. EAT: Uganda vs Zambia

Uganda vs Zambia Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku, Kampala, Uganda.

Three of the seven debutants named in Uganda’s squad for the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup 2022 tournament will earn their first caps during Pool B’s opener on Tuesday evening.

Sarah Nakafeero, Isabella Ira and Ritta Nadunga, all playing in the backline, will start against Zambia in head coach Leonard Lubambula’s third test in charge of the Lady Rugby Cranes.

Ritta Nadunga, center with ball in hand.

Unlike the backline, the forward pack has been packed with experience, including former captain Winnie Atyang who will earn her thirty-sixth cap for Uganda.

Uganda Squad vs Zambia:

Starting: 1 Patricia Anek, 2 Yvonne Najjuma, 3 Faith Namugga, 4 Winnie Atyang, 5 Sarah Kirabo, 6 Angella Nanyonjo, 7 Mary Gloria Ayot, 8 Lydia Namabiro, 9 Sarah Nakafeero, 10 Charlotte Mudoola, 11 Agnes Nakuya, 12 Peace Lekuru (captain), 13 Isabella Ira, 14 Grace Auma, 15 Ritta Nadunga.

For both teams, Uganda and opponents Zambia, this will be the first competitive match in close to sixty weeks. However, the latter’s lineup will not have taken long since they played together as head coach John Chibamba has assembled them from just three clubs; Red Arrows, Green Arrows, and Mufulira.

Zambia Squad vs Uganda:

Starting: 1 Rennie Wilima, 2 Daisy Sichilonga, 3 Natasha Musonda, 4 Martha Banda, 5 Margaret Chama, 6 Elizabeth Chibomba, 7 Mary Mbewe, 8 Sitembile Kasawala (captain), 9 Juliet Mwamba, 10 Margaret Kasonka, 11 Queen Nachinga, 12 Milika Tembo, 13 Jane Malisa, 14 Lusoma Liwena, 15 Veronica Lungu.

Uganda’s bench is a balanced 5-3 split while Zambia’s leans towards a power finish with a 6-2 split.

This test match will kick off at 4 p.m. EAT at the Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku in Rubaga division west of Kampala City.